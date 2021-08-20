Gabriela

Gabythedesigner.com Portfolio Website [still in work]

Oh it took me just 13 years to finally launch the website for my freelance business. I was like the proverbial shoemaker, always creating websites for my clients but never finding the time for my own website. Still working on the text, but here's the general design direction.

I'm available for freelance projects, shoot me an email at hello@gabythedesigner.com or use the contact form on the site

Posted on Aug 20, 2021
