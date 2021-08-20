Monika Norcross-Cerminara

Newfoundland

Newfoundland
Today’s prompt for Dogs in August is Newfoundland! I could not pass on this prompt as a dog mom to one. Here is my big, drolly boy Hagrid, in all his glory.

