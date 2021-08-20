Amanda Wright

Day 30 of the 30 day flat design challenge!

flat design illustration design figma
I'm so happy I decided to start this challenge. It's been so much fun and I've learned a lot! Thank you to everyone who has followed this journey and encouraged me along the way 😊

Iroh Design: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2xmDTs-Zcos

Posted on Aug 20, 2021
