SWARANGI KAJBAJE

UI Concept for Landing Page (Donatekart)

SWARANGI KAJBAJE
SWARANGI KAJBAJE
  • Save
UI Concept for Landing Page (Donatekart) web animals interface design uiux webpage donate charity home page landing page ui
Download color palette

Hi there!!

Here's the latest project 'Donatekart Landing Page'.
Hope you like it!
Your feedback and appreciation are always welcome.

SWARANGI KAJBAJE
SWARANGI KAJBAJE

More by SWARANGI KAJBAJE

View profile
    • Like