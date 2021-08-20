Matt Pamer

Plume 1 Billion Campaign - Posters

Matt Pamer
Matt Pamer
Hire Me
  • Save
Plume 1 Billion Campaign - Posters poster design illustration pattern geometry texture layout
Download color palette

I was super honored to collaborate with the team at Plume on their 1 Billion Devices campaign. We worked closely together to produce a wide range of assets and artifacts to help push the campaign across multiple touch-points on a global scale.

Interact with the data visualization here
Read the full article here

View all tags
Posted on Aug 20, 2021
Matt Pamer
Matt Pamer
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Matt Pamer

View profile
    • Like