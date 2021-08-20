SunSki Resors- SKI Resorts Booking Website Design

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
This is a Vacation Rental Booking website ui design that is focus on SKI Location.
In this design user can search SKI Resort by entering their destination and also access top resorts by clicking "Top Resorts" location with out any scrolling. I also add Top Snow Regions to get hotel and package information by clicking on their favorite country or region.
Hopefully, you guys will enjoy it and guide me through your feedback. Don't forget to press "L" ❤️ .
