Menu menu illustration inspiration app design webdesign ui design design uiux branding motion graphics animation ui
Mobile Menu Micro Interaction

I have been practicing micro-interactions using figma

Social ID:
Instagram: https://instagram.com/nishimayekar.designs
Behance: https://www.behance.net/nishimayekar

