Salon Management Mobile App Sign Up, Login UI Design
Share some love by pressing 'L' if you like this shot :)
This SmartCut Salon Management app is the mainly provide the smart and handy app to manage all your Salon’s, Employees and Services Anytime, Anywhere! This system keeps track of employee salaries, inventory and customer data along with billing. This is a fully equipped system that alone manages the entire functioning of a SmartCut Salon. It maintains stock of inventory coming in. It also manages individual employee salary.
See the Latest “TRUST ESTATE”- A Landlord and Tenant Service Provider App UX design Case study in Medium | Behance
