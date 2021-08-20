Daan Brinkhuis

Hospitality Tool

Hospitality Tool dashboard hospitality ux design ui design desktop product design
Our client requested a hospitality tool that they could use to book rooms, catering, and the like. We developed a product that also notifies hospitality assistants when and where to cater, and helps manage large amount of meetings and people at the same time.

I've been on board with this project from the beginning, helping identify the stakeholder needs, conducting user interviews, and helping write the React/CSS.

Posted on Aug 20, 2021
