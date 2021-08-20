Oluwadamilola Agoro

Web design: Landing Page

web design landing page
The world is not safe. Especially with covid-19 going around right now. We were created to protect you not only from that but from any other virus based diseases you or your loved ones may encounter.

In this project I was learning and experimenting with how to use images for backgrounds. It was pretty difficult to try to balance the position of texts with the image.

How do you think I did? Feedback would be greatly appreciated.

Posted on Aug 20, 2021
