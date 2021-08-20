David Hendrikson

Rescue Words for Hondo

I finished this piece to help save a pup named Hondo. I worked with Dallas Dog RRR and I was able to fund Hondo emergency veterinary care with this art! What do you guys think?

- Read his story: https://dogco.org/hondo
- Follow me on instagram for more cool art www.instagram.com/davidlhendrick

