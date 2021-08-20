Karen Schiltz

Medal Design - Canadian Gymnastics Championship

Medal Design - Canadian Gymnastics Championship
Concept to design. Gold, silver and bronze winnining medals for the Canadian Gymnastics Championships held in Edmonton Alberta.

Posted on Aug 20, 2021
