Grief Club

Grief Club logo typography print design design illustration vector graphic design
A concept that emerged after a grief therapy session actually...a conversation about how we're in the same club now, quite possibly the worst club in the world. This is just the first of many illustrations I plan on designing for this line.

Designed and Illustrated by myself, Sydnee Lujan.

View my other work here: : https://sydneejo.wixsite.com/runningrabbits

Posted on Aug 20, 2021
