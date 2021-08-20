Jelena Milutinovic

Browsr - File browser

Browsr - File browser folders moving location list move browsing browser folder file files dark dark mode developers developer user ux ui navigation tool design
I was given a task to create a file browsing service for developers. This is my take on it.

This option allows user to quickly and easily move selected files to a different location.

