Kate Libby

Sushi Taisho

Kate Libby
Kate Libby
Hire Me
  • Save
Sushi Taisho cute cheeky sushijoint california fish sushi design vector logo branding illustration graphic
Download color palette

Brand Illustrations for Sushi Taisho. A hip little sushi joint in Carlsbad, California.

Kate Libby
Kate Libby
Rough around the edges, cleans up nice
Hire Me

More by Kate Libby

View profile
    • Like