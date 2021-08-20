Roman Salo
Message to Ukraine

Hello Friends,
We are absolutely happy to present a declaration of love to our motherland.
It is a little message to Ukraine and Ukrainians 🤍
No more words are needed, please follow the link – Here is the link to live website – http://themessagetoukraine.obys.agency/

