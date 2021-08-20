No Code Designer

Daily UI #001 Sign Up

No Code Designer
No Code Designer
  • Save
Daily UI #001 Sign Up figma web3 daily ui sign up design ui
Download color palette

This is just an idea! I have no clue if this works. But something like this I have seen on the Web3 platform. Just trying it out.

Sign up here - https://www.dailyui.co/

View all tags
Posted on Aug 20, 2021
No Code Designer
No Code Designer

More by No Code Designer

View profile
    • Like