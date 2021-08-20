slotopaint.com

Skull Slot symbol for a Horror-themed slot

Skull Slot symbol for a Horror-themed slot
Skull Slot symbol for a Horror-themed slot.

The symbol is presented on a black background, in a square frame of braided brown wood with sharp long thorns on it.

Frame in the corners with cobwebs. And in the middle there is a real human skull with an open mouth, enveloped in a bright flame of yellow-orange fire.

You can find our other projects at our website https://slotopaint.com/projects

