Arman Taqavi

Isometric Minimal 3D Modeling

Arman Taqavi
Arman Taqavi
  • Save
Isometric Minimal 3D Modeling app ux vector icon art 3dart blender branding logo graphic design ui 3d illustration
Download color palette

I just started doing 3D stuff for like 5 Days & just liked to share my progress with ya'll.Hope you enjoy

View all tags
Posted on Aug 20, 2021
Arman Taqavi
Arman Taqavi

More by Arman Taqavi

View profile
    • Like