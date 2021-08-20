João Borges

XPRO-4 | Landing page

XPRO-4 | Landing page branding clean black and white concept challenge uidailychallenge web websiite landingpage graphicdesign dailyui ux ui design minimal
👋🏽 Hey! This time I bring a concept for the landing page of the "new" xpro-4 cam from fujifilm. Another project made to explore more types of UI.

I'm currently working on an animation that I will post soon :)

