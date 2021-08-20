👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Website for Circle In Square Analytics & Consulting
Circle in Square Consulting is a financial consulting firm specializing in advising Public listed companies about how best to structure domestic and overseas projects for commercial bank debt, multilateral and bilateral institutional support, equity fund investment and credit enhancement. With our partnerships with funds in Europe , US and Asia we help provide project financing and IPO solutions for companies and institution in South East Asia.
CIRCLE IN SQUARE CONSULTING
CIRCLE IN SQUARE ANALYTICS
by RAF STUDIO.
I am open to new projects!
Hit me up on rafidediputra@icloud.com
