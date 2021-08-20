Drone 360 pilot

Triveni Ghat .

Was interesting experience to visit #trivenighat in Rishikesh . I was amazed to find out that this place has been mentioned in #Mahabharata as a place that Lord Krishna has been visited after he has been injured by hunter #Jara

Posted on Aug 20, 2021
