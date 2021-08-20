Thorsten Bell

Daily UI::011 Flash Cards

Thorsten Bell
Thorsten Bell
  • Save
Daily UI::011 Flash Cards ui graphic design design dailyuichallenge daily ui dailyui adobe xd
Download color palette

A UI design for Flash Cards for the Daily UI Challenge.

Made using Adobe XD.
Fonts are Rubik Mono One and Open Sans

View all tags
Posted on Aug 20, 2021
Thorsten Bell
Thorsten Bell

More by Thorsten Bell

View profile
    • Like