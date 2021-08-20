You are precious, and that's all that matters.

Modeling and rendering beautiful crystals never ceases to be a rewarding activity. This followed through from a rather tedious process of trying to achieve dreamy crystals from on software. This is the result.

Created positively, in Blender.

