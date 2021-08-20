Talia Blanton

Dreamy Burrito

Dreamy Burrito burrito food happy simple retro vintage kawaii cute illustration
Working on some spec vector graphics to possibly incorporate into apparel and stickers. "Modern vintage" is what I'm aiming for, with limitations involved (no texture/distress, a predetermined color palette, 3 font choices, etc.)

Posted on Aug 20, 2021
