Syeda Urooj

Furniture Shop App Design Concept

Syeda Urooj
Syeda Urooj
  • Save
Furniture Shop App Design Concept interior shop app mobile app chair shop app exploration mobile app design prototype design mockup shop furniture app design uxui ui prototype graphic design clickable mockup adobe xd shop app online store ecommerce online app interior design app furniture app
Download color palette

Hello Folks!
This my new design for a furniture shop App. Enjoy and let me know what you think about this :)
Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press "L".

Available for a new Project, Contact me:
Email: uroojsohail2014@gmail.com
Instagram: @syeda_urooj_sohail

Thanks!

Syeda Urooj
Syeda Urooj

More by Syeda Urooj

View profile
    • Like