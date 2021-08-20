Edouard de Montecler

hōkū Logo

Edouard de Montecler
Edouard de Montecler
  • Save
hōkū Logo identity desing letter studio custum logo brand mark logo designer logo design typography brand identity monochrome branding white black font typeface graphic design logo
hōkū Logo identity desing letter studio custum logo brand mark logo designer logo design typography brand identity monochrome branding white black font typeface graphic design logo
Download color palette
  1. LOGO_INSTAGRAM_BLACK copie.png
  2. Logo_White@4x.png

Hey, everybody👋!
This is the logo of hōkū.
hōkū is the project of a new graphic studio.
Don't forget to :
❤️ Press L to like
✒️ Write your comment to give your feedback.

Edouard de Montecler
Edouard de Montecler
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Edouard de Montecler

View profile
    • Like