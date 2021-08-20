Grishma Rajput

Saucy- The Meal planning, Macros, shopping, Pantry

Here are few more screen of Saucy meal planner
Saucy's Meal Planner is a dream to make the world a healthy place. It is for everyone who is on the move and does not have enough time to care for their diet: Individuals, groups, families and professionals from the health and fitness industry. What makes Saucy special is the personalized interface.

You can get this app from playstore

