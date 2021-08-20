Talia Blanton

Monster Burrito

Monster Burrito retro vintage mascot cartoon simple food monster cute illustration
Working on some spec vector graphics to possibly incorporate into apparel and stickers. "Modern vintage" is what I'm aiming for, with limitations involved (no texture/distress, a predetermined color palette, 3 font choices, etc.)

Posted on Aug 20, 2021
