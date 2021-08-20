ONLINE FRUIT SHOP, CHERRY FRUIT LOGO, ICONIC LOGO

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Dribbblers, once again i bring a new creative eye-catching but simple logo named Cherry Fruit but the online shop sell all kind of Organic Fruits...100% pure organic fruit...hope you will lilke it...
HIRE ME IF YOU NEED SIMPLE LOGO LIKE THAT
Facebook::facebook.com/Haqlutful34
Behance:: Behance.net/Haqlutful32
WhatsApp:: +8801716419489
Mail:: lutfulhaq32@outlook.com