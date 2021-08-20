ONLINE FRUIT SHOP, CHERRY FRUIT LOGO, ICONIC LOGO

Hello Dribbblers, once again i bring a new creative eye-catching but simple logo named Cherry Fruit but the online shop sell all kind of Organic Fruits...100% pure organic fruit...hope you will lilke it...

HIRE ME IF YOU NEED SIMPLE LOGO LIKE THAT



Facebook::facebook.com/Haqlutful34

Behance:: Behance.net/Haqlutful32

WhatsApp:: +8801716419489

Mail:: lutfulhaq32@outlook.com