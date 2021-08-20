Lutful Haq

ONLINE FRUIT SHOP, CHERRY FRUIT LOGO, ICONIC LOGO

Lutful Haq
Lutful Haq
  • Save
ONLINE FRUIT SHOP, CHERRY FRUIT LOGO, ICONIC LOGO brand identity branding startup gradient marketing logo fruit logoapp icon business logo modern logo online store colorful logo graphic design web design typography ecommerce cherry fruit ui icon vector illustration logo
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers, once again i bring a new creative eye-catching but simple logo named Cherry Fruit but the online shop sell all kind of Organic Fruits...100% pure organic fruit...hope you will lilke it...
HIRE ME IF YOU NEED SIMPLE LOGO LIKE THAT

Facebook::facebook.com/Haqlutful34
Behance:: Behance.net/Haqlutful32
WhatsApp:: +8801716419489
Mail:: lutfulhaq32@outlook.com

Lutful Haq
Lutful Haq

More by Lutful Haq

View profile
    • Like