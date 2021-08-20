Hello everyone,

We share one but worthwhile Dribbble invite, all you have to do is send your best shot to: deco.nikola@gmail.com

There was no time for me, but my so-called 2nd season on Dribbble is starting soon, so I decided to let you know. There will be big changes in terms of orders and the design itself, but gradually.

E - mail for project or your idea : deco.nikola@gmail.com