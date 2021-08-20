Rokshinda Ejaz

melody

melody new illustration design uxuidesign ux branding ui song music playlist mobileapp musicapp
Melody is a music mobile app in which i have arranged the songs playlist according to user's mood. I hope you like it!

Project Name- Melody
Project Theme - Music app
Tool Used- Figma
TYPEFACE - Rubik
COLOURS- #FFD747
#CD6A6A

Your feedback and suggestions are always welcome!

