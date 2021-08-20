Jordan Amblin

Whereby - Profile cards

Jordan Amblin
Jordan Amblin
  • Save
Download color palette

Forgot to post this at the time of release. But a few months back we introduced profile cards to the Whereby product.

These cards allow you to put the right foot forward when meeting with guests. Let visitors know your local timezone, pronouns and a bit about yourself.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 20, 2021
Jordan Amblin
Jordan Amblin
hi there :wave:

More by Jordan Amblin

View profile
    • Like