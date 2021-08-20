Patrick Tuell - Brand Designer

Factory Logotype

Factory Logotype modern logo branding and identity typeface font tech saas solid strong clean typography type bold design logo design modern identity logo branding wordmark logotype
  1. Factory Logo_5_1.jpg
  2. Factory Logo_6_1.jpg
  3. Factory Logo_7.jpg

Here are some wordmarks I catered for factory that had their own logos attached to them, but are just as strong by themselves.
