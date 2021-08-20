Aastha

Subscribe page

Aastha
Aastha
  • Save
Subscribe page 026 3d vector app ux design dailyui ui
Download color palette

Hello dribblers !!
I hope everyone is doing fine. This is the subscribe page I made as a part of my daily UI challenge. Please press "L" if you like this.
Thank you !!

Available for new projects !!
@aasthashreya3gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Aug 20, 2021
Aastha
Aastha

More by Aastha

View profile
    • Like