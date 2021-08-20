Green Yellow Foliage Wedding Invitation Suite Template Set

Looking for a complete set of Wedding Invitations? From the wedding invitation, RSVP, Save the Date, Teaser, Welcome Wedding Sign, Bridal Shower Invites, Groom Shower Invitation, to Escort Card, this "Foliage Wedding Invitation" have it all. Drawn with heart, using watercolor this piece of arts are a beautiful mix traditional / hand-drawn art with neat digital touch. With Adobe Photoshop files and Canva, you can use this on any device you have whether PC Desktop, Macbook, or even from your smartphone. https://www.etsy.com/listing/1039544826/green-yellow-foliage-wedding-invitation?ref=listings_manager_grid