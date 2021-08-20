SK Sofuto Font

✍️✍️Download Link ✍️

✍️🖋️ Get UNLIMITED Fonts! ✍️🖋️



SK Sofuto is a bold display typeface inspired by graffiti culture. Striking and unusual forms of the font distinguish it and do not allow you to forget about it. SK Sofuto is a typeface that cannot be unnoticed. It is bright, wicked, and screaming. The typeface supports multilingualism, namely Latin, both classical and extended, as well as Cyrillic! The SK Sofuto typeface will make your work noticeable and will fit perfectly in both poster and printing design, as well as in web design.