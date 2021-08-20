SK Sofuto Font

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
✍️✍️Download Link ✍️
✍️🖋️ Get UNLIMITED Fonts! ✍️🖋️
SK Sofuto is a bold display typeface inspired by graffiti culture. Striking and unusual forms of the font distinguish it and do not allow you to forget about it. SK Sofuto is a typeface that cannot be unnoticed. It is bright, wicked, and screaming. The typeface supports multilingualism, namely Latin, both classical and extended, as well as Cyrillic! The SK Sofuto typeface will make your work noticeable and will fit perfectly in both poster and printing design, as well as in web design.