Stratum treemap data-vis interaction

UI prototype for Stratum, a B2B customer intelligence platform. Stratum presents the future predicted value of a businesses customer base and automatically segments customers into cohorts based on loyalty and revenue value metrics. Users interact with the segments of the treemap to filter customers.

Full case study here: https://www.designfunction.co.uk/case-study/designing-a-customer-intelligence-platform/

Stratum predicts customers future buying behaviour to help sales teams make smarter decisions about their business, find out more at https://stratumlab.io