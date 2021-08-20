PurePixel^

Litado

PurePixel^
PurePixel^
  • Save
Litado design 2021 logo logo designer logotype creative ui graphic design logo mark modern hexagon logo hexagon somple logo minimal logo palm leaf palm tree palm logo palm branding logo design logo
Download color palette

Presented logo is for Litado, palm oil producing company. The logo style is simple, modern and minimal.

Concept: Combination of Hexagon and Palm Leaf.

You can give your opinion :))

For any inquiries :))
purepixel.info@gmail.com

PurePixel^
PurePixel^

More by PurePixel^

View profile
    • Like