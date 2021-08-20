Sue Tran

Daily UI #009 - Music Player

Daily UI #009 - Music Player gif video dailyui009 player music mỹ tâm simple beautiful linear play music song singer my tam music player musicplayer 009 daily ui dailyui challenge ui
The #009 shot.
I made the video for playing screen but I haven't had a pro-account to post it ^^
Would you like to have a look my video for music player?
https://www.facebook.com/100004142347300/videos/798327620802910/

Hope you like it ^^

#DailyUIchallenge
#DailyUi009
#MusicPlayer
#MyTam

