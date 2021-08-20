Antonio Stojceski

Dropterra identity design drop symbol clean water fresh water sustainable design graphic design mark logo mark logo logo animation water scarcity producing water water drop logo drop user interface layout typography branding
  1. dropterra-logo-symbol-v.mp4
  2. dropterra-logo-type.jpg
  3. dropterra-layout.jpg

Brand identity for Dropterra.

Company with a mission to contribute to solving the global water scarcity and provide clean and fresh water for clients across the globe. Dropterra brings innovative technology that converts contaminated, dirt and salt water into fresh and drinkable water using a free and abundant resource - the sun.

Full case study coming soon. Stay tuned.

www.alphamark.design

Brand & UI Designer.
