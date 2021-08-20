Jacob Olenick

Low-Fidelity Mockup Login Screens

You should never begin a larger project without designing Low-Fidelity mockups first.

I personally like to sketch them out in my notebook and then choose the ones I feel make the most sense, and then design digital versions using Figma/Sketch. This helps you to not have to backtrack and waste time making very beautiful well-polished user interface screens just to have to scrap them and start over.

UI Designer @AXS 🎫 Open to Freelance ⤵

