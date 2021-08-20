💚🎨💚 Get UNLIMTED Templates & Downloads! 💚🎨💚​​

The Cube Flyer - This minimalist flyer template is great for a DJ party, podcast artwork, club night party, artist release.

A minimal but eye-catching DJ flyer that comes in light and dark theme featuring a 3D cube with liquid and neon colors to create a contrast between the desert background and the geometric abstract shape. It comes with Instagram covers and the square shape can also be used for online promotion such as an artist release or podcast cover.