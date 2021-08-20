Lokavora

Rembo Logo

Lokavora
Lokavora
  • Save
Rembo Logo ui motion graphics 3d animation graphic design vector mascot logo illustration gaming gamers design branding animationvector brandingillustration logo design rooster
Download color palette

Hi There!
This is creative character from rooster. For the full version please visit Rembo Logo I am very happy to hear feedback from you all.

Don't forget to press "L" for this design.
Send your inquiry at : lokavora@gmail.com

BEHANCE | INSTAGRAM | FACEBOOK

Lokavora
Lokavora

More by Lokavora

View profile
    • Like