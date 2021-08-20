Brett Ruiz

American Airlines Symmetrically Reimagined

American Airlines Symmetrically Reimagined red white and blue minimalism rebound flight airline american modernism branding logo
I liked Ted Kulakevich's reimagining of the American Airlines logo but wanted to try a symmetrical approach.

