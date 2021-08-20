Laptop & Smartphone Mockup

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
🤍 Download Mockup 🤍
♾️ Get UNLIMITED DOWNLOADS! ♾️
Make your designs look more attractive with this mockup, this item contains 03 scenes with different perspective angles. This mockup contains, the latest SmartPhone and Laptop Mockup, fully customizable colors, shadows and smart objects. You can use it for social media posts like Instagram, to spice up your portfolio on your website or Behance and dribbble projects. You can also use it for printing purposes because of its high resolution.
You only need a few minutes to edit, because this mockup uses smart objects, so you can edit easily.