ana carolina loiola ribeiro alves

The Eye Branding

ana carolina loiola ribeiro alves
ana carolina loiola ribeiro alves
  • Save
The Eye Branding logo graphic design branding
Download color palette

THE EYE is a consumer experience assessment company, whose service aims to provide professional feedback on the actual service provided at establishments.

Creation based on three keywords: trust, experience and change. Being also the basis of the visual design, which together with the carefully chosen colors, brought us an strong and elegant result.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 20, 2021
ana carolina loiola ribeiro alves
ana carolina loiola ribeiro alves

More by ana carolina loiola ribeiro alves

View profile
    • Like