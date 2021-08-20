Legendlore slot game - PROMO

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Incredibly cool "Legendlore" slot machine. The game is absolutely bright, lively and dynamic, made in the style of Northern traditions based on comics.
Rocky terrain, mountain ranges, cold nature perfectly echoes the chilling knives, swords, shields, and costumes involved in the game.
A warlike atmosphere, coolly selected heroes with a steel character, amazing animation and voice acting, as well as a full range of emotions that you get in the process of playing, defending the city from the enemy, taking into account the bonus game - it's worth a try!
You can purchase this project at our website https://slotopaint.com/product/legendlore/
