Gabriel Hernandez
unfold

Negative Space F Mark

Gabriel Hernandez
unfold
Gabriel Hernandez for unfold
Hire Us
  • Save
Negative Space F Mark modern vector branding logo minimal design
Download color palette

One of my favorite 'F' marks taken from the exploration phase of a recent project.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 20, 2021
unfold
unfold
We create delightful experiences for brands like yours.
Hire Us

More by unfold

View profile
    • Like