Daily UI #060

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Color picker! Once again, not trying to reinvent the wheel here. Just wanted to make a nice animation to go along with it that hides the sliders and picker until yoou hover over the current color. In addition, you have the five most recently used colors (except for the current color) available to you without having to use the picker.
Like what you see? Hit the "L" or leave a comment! I'm always open to feedback!