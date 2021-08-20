Charlie Beck

Daily UI #060

Color picker! Once again, not trying to reinvent the wheel here. Just wanted to make a nice animation to go along with it that hides the sliders and picker until yoou hover over the current color. In addition, you have the five most recently used colors (except for the current color) available to you without having to use the picker.

